Orale Taqueria | 9702 Brockbank Dr #100
MENU
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO
Chicken tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.20
- BEEF TACO
Beef tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.20
- TROMPO TACO
House-marinated Trompo Tacos, crafted from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.20
- CHICHARRON TACO
Chicharron tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.20
- CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.62
- BARBACOA TACO
Barbacoa tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.62
- TRIPAS TACO
Tripas tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.62
- BEEF TONGUE/ LENGUA TACO
Lengua (beef tongue) tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.62
- BEEF FAJITA
Beef fajita tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.62
BURGER
- REGULAR BURGER COMBO
Our burger comes with cheese, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$9.12
- DOUBLE BURGER COMBO
Our double burger features two beef patties cheese, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$12.09
- BACON BURGER COMBO
Our bacon burger comes with cheese, crisp bacon, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$11.54
- HAWAIIAN BURGER
Our Hawaiian burger includes beef patty, trompo meat, ham, pineapple, and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, ketchup, mayo, mustard, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$12.09
- LOKA BURGER COMBO
Our Looka Burger comes with beef patty, an additional choice of meat, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, and mustard, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$12.09
TROMPO SPECIAL
- 25 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$37.39
- 15 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$25.29
- 10 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$17.59
BREAKFAST
- SANDWICH
Our breakfast sandwich includes egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, ketchup, jalapenos and housemade salsa.$5.49
- BREAKFAST BURRITO
Our big breakfast burrito includes eggs, chorizo, beans, cheddar cheese and housemade salsa$5.49
- TACOS
Breakfast tacos with your choice of meat, tortilla, eggs, and cheese served with our housemade red and green salsa.$2.74
- EL MANANERO
El Mananero is our popular breakfast option featuring three eggs, bacon, three tortillas, rice, beans, queso fresco, and served with our housemade salsas$11.54
KIDS MENU
MEAT BY THE POUND
EXTRAS
DRINKS
- AGUAS FRESCAS HORCHATA$3.29
- AGUAS FRESCAS PINA$3.29
- AGUAS FRESCAS JAMAICA$3.29
- JARRITOS MEXICAN SODA
Experience the vibrant flavors of Jarritos in a classic glass bottle. From zesty lime to sweet mandarin, each sip delivers a taste of Mexico with real cane sugar.$2.85
- MEXICAN SODA GLASS BOTTLE
Mexican Coke, Sprite, and Fanta. Enjoy the crisp, authentic taste in every 16.9 oz glass bottle.$3.29
- CANNED SODA$1.49
- BARRILITOS REFRESCO$2.85
- COFFEE$1.65
WEEKEND ONLY
