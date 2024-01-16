Our Looka Burger comes with beef patty, an additional choice of meat, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, and mustard, all served with crispy fries and a drink.

DRINK Required* CAN SODA BURGERS SUBSTITUE NO CHEESE NO LETTUCE NO TOMATOES NO JALEPENOS NO KETCHUP NO MAYO NO MUSTARD BURGERS ADD ON EXTRA JALEPENOS + $0.50 CHEESE XTRA + $1.00 EXTRA BACON + $1.50 TOMATOES XTRA + $0.50 LETTUCE XTRA + $0.50