Orale Taqueria | 9702 Brockbank Dr #100
MENU
PLATES
TAMALES
Our classic pork tamales, expertly crafted with tender pork and-wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection.$2.37
BEEF MILANESA
Tender beef cutlets, breaded and fried to perfection. Served with rice, beans, and fresh salad.$13.07
RED ENCHILADA
Tender tortillas filled with savory meat or cheese, smothered in rich red sauce and served with rice, beans, side salad and fresh salsa.$13.07
FLAUTA PLATE
Crispy, rolled tortillas filled with seasoned chicken, served with rice, beans, side salad and fresh housemade salsa.$13.07
GORDITA
Savory, thick corn pockets filled with your choice of meat and housemade salsa.$8.32
SOPE
Thick corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, and housemade fresh salsa.$7.72
HURACHE
Thick handmade corn masa topped with you choice of meat, beans, cheese, and fresh toppings.$9.50
ORALE BURRITO
Packed with flavorful rice, beans, your choice of meat, and classic toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.$13.67
QUESADILLA
Enjoy our Quesadilla with your choice of meat, paired with creamy sour cream and our housemade salsa.$13.07
NACHOS
Nachos piled high with your choice of meat, topped with dollops of sour cream, creamy guacamole, crisp lettuce, and housemade salsa.$14.86
ORALE CHIPO MIX
Orale Salad bursts with flavor with your choice of meat, crisp lettuce, creamy sour cream, beans, fluffy Mexican rice, tomatoes, cheese, and jalapeños for a mouthwatering fiesta in every bite.$11.89
3 TACOS SPECIAL
Savor our irresistible three taco special with your choice of meats wrapped in soft corn or flour tortillas served with rice and beans.$13.07
WHOLE FRIED TILAPIA
Mexican Whole Fried Tilapia, a crispy and flavorful dish served with Mexican rice, beans, and a side salad.$15.46
TORTA
Our Tortas are generously filled with your choice of meat, accompanied by crispy fries and our housemade salsas.$14.86
TACOS
CHICKEN TACO
Chicken tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.69
BEEF TACO
Beef tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.69
TROMPO TACO
House-marinated Trompo Tacos, crafted from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.69
CHICHARRON TACO
Chicharron tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$2.69
CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.79
BARBACOA TACO
Barbacoa tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.79
TRIPAS TACO
Tripas tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.79
BEEF TONGUE/ LENGUA TACO
Lengua (beef tongue) tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.79
BEEF FAJITA
Beef fajita tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with our homemade red and green salsa.$3.79
BURGER
REGULAR BURGER COMBO
Our burger comes with cheese, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$9.86
DOUBLE BURGER COMBO
Our double burger features two beef patties cheese, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$13.07
BACON BURGER COMBO
Our bacon burger comes with cheese, crisp bacon, topped with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$12.48
HAWAIIAN BURGER
Our Hawaiian burger includes beef patty, trompo meat, ham, pineapple, and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, ketchup, mayo, mustard, and pickles, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$13.07
LOKA BURGER COMBO
Our Looka Burger comes with beef patty, an additional choice of meat, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, and mustard, all served with crispy fries and a drink.$13.07
TROMPO SPECIAL
25 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$40.44
15 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$27.35
10 TROMPO TACOS
House-marinated trompo taco special is made from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and served with grilled onions and our homemade red and green salsa.$19.03
BREAKFAST
SANDWICH
Our breakfast sandwich includes choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, ketchup, jalapenos and housemade salsas.$6.53
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Our big breakfast burrito includes eggs, chorizo, beans, cheddar cheese and housemade salsa$6.53
TACOS
Breakfast tacos with your choice of meat, tortilla, eggs, and cheese served with our housemade red and green salsa.$3.56
EL MANANERO
El Mananero is our popular breakfast option featuring three eggs, bacon, three tortillas, rice, beans, queso fresco, and served with our housemade salsas$13.08
KIDS MENU
MEAT BY THE POUND
DRINKS
AGUAS FRESCAS HORCHATA$3.56
AGUAS FRESCAS PINA$3.56
AGUAS FRESCAS JAMAICA$3.56
JARRITOS MEXICAN SODA
Experience the vibrant flavors of Jarritos in a classic glass bottle. From zesty lime to sweet mandarin, each sip delivers a taste of Mexico with real cane sugar.$3.09
CANNED SODA$1.61
APPLE JUICE$2.96
MEXICAN SODA GLASS BOTTLE
Mexican Coke, Sprite, and Fanta. Enjoy the crisp, authentic taste in every 16.9 oz glass bottle.$3.56
EXTRAS
ALCOHOL
WINE
Sutter Home Pink Moscato California Pink Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home Pinot Grigio California White Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home Merlot California Red Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home White Zinfandel California Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon California Red Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home Chardonnay California White Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
Sutter Home Sweet Riesling California Pink Wine, 4 Pack$8.84
BEER
MODELITO 7 oz$2.09
DOS EQUIS 7 oz$2.09
CORONITA 7 oz$2.09
Voodoo Ranger Tropic Force IPA (19.2 oz)$3.61
Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA (19.2 oz)$3.61
White Claw Gluten Free Black Cherry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.71
White Claw Gluten Free Strawberry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.71
White Claw Gluten Free Blackberry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.71
Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Watermelon Punch Malt Beverage Can (23.5 oz)$4.12OUT OF STOCK
Mike's Harder Lemonade Premium Malt Beverage (23.5 oz)$4.12
Smirnoff Ice Crisp Citrus (23.5oz)$4.12
Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver (23.5oz)$4.12
Four Loko Jungle Juice (23.5oz)$4.12
Four Loko Sour Grape (23.5oz)$4.12
Tampico Hard Punch Citrus (24oz)$4.12
Tampico Hard Punch Island (24oz)$4.12
Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Original (24oz)$4.12
Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Half & Half (24oz)$4.12
Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Peach (24oz)$4.12
Arizona Hard Iced Tea With Ginseng & Honey (22oz)$4.12OUT OF STOCK
Seagrams Escapes Jamaican Me Happy (23.5oz)$4.12
Cantaritos Jarritos Pineapple Hard Soda (25 oz)$4.12
Ritas Lime-A-Rita Sparkling Margarita (25 oz)$4.12OUT OF STOCK
Ritas Straw-Ber-Rita Sparkling Margarita (25 oz)$4.12
Simply Spiked Signature Hard Lemonade 24 oz)$4.12
Simply Spiked Signature Hard Peach (24 oz)$4.12
El Jimador Grapefruit Paloma Style (23.5oz)$4.12
Dos Equis Chelada Mango (24oz)$4.12
Heineken Silver Lager Beer (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Ranch Water Spiked Sparkling Water (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Pina (24oz)$4.12
Smirnoff Ice Original (24oz)$4.12
Smirnoff Ice Screwdriver Zesty Orange (24 oz)$4.12
Smirnoff Ice Green Apple (24 oz)$4.12
Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer (24oz)$3.62
Coors Light American Lager Can (24 oz)$3.62
Budweiser Domestic Lager Beer (25oz)$3.62
Bud Light Beer Can (25oz)$4.12
Michelob Ultra Can (25oz)$4.12
Budweiser Chelada with Clamato Beer (25oz)$4.12
Budweiser Chelada with Clamato Picante Beer (25oz)$4.12
Bud Light Pineapple Chelada Tajin Beer (25oz)$4.12
Bud Light Chelada Extra Lime (25oz)$4.12
Estrella Jalisco Limon Y Sal Chelada (24oz)$4.12
Estrella Jalisco Tamarindo Chelada (24oz)$4.12
Estrella Jalisco Can (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Chelada Sandia Picante Beer (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa Beer (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Chelada Mango Y Chile Beer (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Chelada Pina Picante (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Especial (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Beer Chelada Especial (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Fresa Picante Chelada (24oz)$4.12
Famosa Lager Beer (24oz)$4.12
Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager Beer (24oz)$4.12
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Import Beer (24oz)$4.12
Heineken Original Lager Beer (24oz)$4.12
Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Can (24oz)$4.12
Corona Premier Mexican Light Lager Can (24 oz)$4.12
Modelo Negra Amber Lager Mexican Import Beer Can (24oz)$4.12
Tecate Light Lager (24oz)$3.62
Tecate Original (24oz)$3.62
Sol Chelada Mexican Beer Can (24oz)$4.12
Victoria Vicky Chamoy Mexican Lager Can (24 oz)$4.12
Dos Equis Lager Can (24oz)$4.12
Victoria Amber Lager Mexican Beer (24oz)$4.12
Pacifico Ballena Mexican Lager Bottle (32oz)$5.20
Carta Blanca Pale Lager (32oz)$4.84
Victoria Amber Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$5.20
Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$5.20
Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$5.20
Heineken Original Premium Malt Lager Bottle (22 oz)$4.12
Dos Equis Lager Bottle (24oz)$4.12
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Import Beer (24oz)$4.12
Modelo Especial (24oz)$4.12
