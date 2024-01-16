Orale Taqueria | 9702 Brockbank Dr #100
MENU
PLATES
- TAMALES
Our classic pork tamales, expertly crafted with tender pork and-wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection.$1.99
- TORTA
Our Tortas are generously filled with your choice of meat, accompanied by crispy fries and our housemade salsas.$13.11
- BEEF MILANESA
Tender beef cutlets, breaded and fried to perfection. Served with rice, beans, and fresh salad.$11.54
- RED ENCHILADA
Tender tortillas filled with savory meat or cheese, smothered in rich red sauce and served with rice, beans, side salad and fresh salsa.$10.49
- FLAUTA PLATE
Crispy, rolled tortillas filled with seasoned chicken, served with rice, beans, side salad and fresh housemade salsa.$10.49
- GORDITA
Savory, thick corn pockets filled with your choice of meat and housemade salsa.$7.34
- SOPE
Thick corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, and housemade fresh salsa.$6.81
- HURACHE
Thick handmade corn masa topped with you choice of meat, beans, cheese, and fresh toppings.$8.39
- ORALE BURRITO
Packed with flavorful rice, beans, your choice of meat, and classic toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.$11.49
- QUESIDILLA
Enjoy our Quesadilla with your choice of meat, paired with creamy sour cream and our housemade salsa.$10.49
- NACHOS
Nachos piled high with your choice of meat, topped with dollops of sour cream, creamy guacamole, crisp lettuce, and housemade salsa.$12.59
- ORALE SALAD (CHIPO MIX)
Orale Salad bursts with flavor with your choice of meat, crisp lettuce, creamy sour cream, beans, fluffy Mexican rice, tomatoes, cheese, and jalapeños for a mouthwatering fiesta in every bite.$10.49
- 3 TACOS SPECIAL
Savor our irresistible three taco special with your choice of meats wrapped in soft corn or flour tortillas served with rice and beans.$10.49
- PUPUSAS - CHICHARRON QUESO$3.29
- WHOLE FRIED TILAPIA
Mexican Whole Fried Tilapia, a crispy and flavorful dish served with Mexican rice, beans, and a side salad.$13.64
TACOS
- CHICKEN TACO
Chicken Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$2.10
- BEEF TACO
Beef Fajita Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$2.10
- TROMPO TACO
Indulge in our house-marinated Trompo Tacos, crafted from scratch daily and served with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$2.10
- CHICHARRON TACO
Chicharron Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$3.03
- CARNITAS TACO
Carnitas Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$3.03
- BARBACOA TACO
Barbacoa Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$3.45
- TRIPAS TACO
Tripas Tacos with your choice of tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and salsa.$3.45
- BEEF TONGUE/ LENGUA TACO$3.45
- BEEF FAJITA$3.45
BURGER
KIDS MENU
MEAT BY THE POUND
DRINKS
EXTRAS
ALCOHOL
WINE
- Sutter Home Pink Moscato California Pink Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home Pinot Grigio California White Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home Merlot California Red Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home White Zinfandel California Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon California Red Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home Chardonnay California White Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
- Sutter Home Sweet Riesling California Pink Wine, 4 Pack$8.42
BEER
- MODELITO 7 oz$1.99
- DOS EQUIS 7 oz$1.99
- CORONITA 7 oz$1.99
- Voodoo Ranger Tropic Force IPA (19.2 oz)$3.44
- Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA (19.2 oz)$3.44
- White Claw Gluten Free Black Cherry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.49
- White Claw Gluten Free Strawberry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.49
- White Claw Gluten Free Blackberry Hard Seltzer (19.2 oz)$4.49
- Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Watermelon Punch Malt Beverage Can (23.5 oz)$3.92
- Mike's Harder Lemonade Premium Malt Beverage (23.5 oz)$3.92
- Smirnoff Ice Crisp Citrus (23.5oz)$3.92
- Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver (23.5oz)$3.92
- Four Loko Jungle Juice (23.5oz)$3.92
- Four Loko Sour Grape (23.5oz)$3.92
- Tampico Hard Punch Citrus (24oz)$3.92
- Tampico Hard Punch Island (24oz)$3.92
- Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Original (24oz)$3.92
- Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Half & Half (24oz)$3.92
- Twisted Tea Original Flavored Hard Iced Tea Peach (24oz)$3.92
- Arizona Hard Iced Tea With Ginseng & Honey (22oz)$3.92
- Seagrams Escapes Jamaican Me Happy (23.5oz)$3.92
- Cantaritos Jarritos Pineapple Hard Soda (25 oz)$3.92
- Ritas Lime-A-Rita Sparkling Margarita (25 oz)$3.92
- Ritas Straw-Ber-Rita Sparkling Margarita (25 oz)$3.92
- Simply Spiked Signature Hard Lemonade 24 oz)$3.92
- Simply Spiked Signature Hard Peach (24 oz)$3.92
- El Jimador Grapefruit Paloma Style (23.5oz)$3.92
- Dos Equis Chelada Mango (24oz)$3.92
- Heineken Silver Lager Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Ranch Water Spiked Sparkling Water (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Pina (24oz)$3.92
- Smirnoff Ice Original (24oz)$3.92
- Smirnoff Ice Screwdriver Zesty Orange (24 oz)$3.92
- Smirnoff Ice Green Apple (24 oz)$3.92
- Miller Lite American Light Lager Beer (24oz)$3.45
- Coors Light American Lager Can (24 oz)$3.45
- Budweiser Domestic Lager Beer (25oz)$3.45
- Bud Light Beer Can (25oz)$3.92
- Michelob Ultra Can (25oz)$3.92
- Budweiser Chelada with Clamato Beer (25oz)$3.92
- Budweiser Chelada with Clamato Picante Beer (25oz)$3.92
- Bud Light Pineapple Chelada Tajin Beer (25oz)$3.92
- Bud Light Chelada Extra Lime (25oz)$3.92
- Estrella Jalisco Limon Y Sal Chelada (24oz)$3.92
- Estrella Jalisco Tamarindo Chelada (24oz)$3.92
- Estrella Jalisco Can (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Chelada Sandia Picante Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Chelada Mango Y Chile Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Chelada Pina Picante (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Especial (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Beer Chelada Especial (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Fresa Picante Chelada (24oz)$3.92
- Famosa Lager Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Corona Extra Mexican Lager Import Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Heineken Original Lager Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Can (24oz)$3.92
- Corona Premier Mexican Light Lager Can (24 oz)$3.92
- Modelo Negra Amber Lager Mexican Import Beer Can (24oz)$3.92
- Tecate Light Lager (24oz)$3.45
- Tecate Original (24oz)$3.45
- Sol Chelada Mexican Beer Can (24oz)$3.92
- Victoria Vicky Chamoy Mexican Lager Can (24 oz)$3.92
- Dos Equis Lager Can (24oz)$3.92
- Victoria Amber Lager Mexican Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Pacifico Ballena Mexican Lager Bottle (32oz)$4.95
- Carta Blanca Pale Lager (32oz)$4.61
- Victoria Amber Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$4.95
- Corona Familiar Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$4.95
- Modelo Especial Mexican Lager Bottle (32 oz)$4.95
- Heineken Original Premium Malt Lager Bottle (22 oz)$3.92
- Dos Equis Lager Bottle (24oz)$3.92
- Corona Extra Mexican Lager Import Beer (24oz)$3.92
- Modelo Especial (24oz)$3.92