Savor our irresistible three taco special with your choice of meats wrapped in soft corn or flour tortillas served with rice and beans.

MEAT CHOICE Required* Please select 1 CHICKEN BEEF CHICHARRON CARNITAS TROMPO BARBACOA + $1.99 TRIPA + $1.99 BEEF TONGUE/LENGUA + $1.99 BEEF FAJITA + $1.99 DRINK Required* CAN SODA FOUNTAIN DRINK SUBSTITUTE NO BEANS NO RICE NO LETTUCE NO TOMATOES NO SOUR CREAM NO CHEESE ADD ONS RICE + $3.99 BEANS + $3.99 XTMEAT + $1.99 LETTUCE XTRA + $0.50 TOMATOES XTRA + $0.50 SOUR CREAM XTRA + $0.50 CHEESE XTRA + $1.00 GRN SALSA XTRA + $0.50 RED SALSA XTRA + $0.50 SM FRIES + $2.99 LG FRIES + $3.99 GUAC + $4.99