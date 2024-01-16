Welcome image

At Orale Taqueria, we're passionate about crafting authentic Mexican cuisine from scratch. From our house-made sauces to our marinades, we hand-select fresh, all-natural ingredients to ensure every dish bursts with flavor. Experience the true taste of Mexico with every bite.

Reviews

  • Best trompo tacos on the metroplex.

    Maty Reza

  • It is a very clean place, very delicious tacos at a good price.


    Iffy Zee

  • Phenomenal place to grab something quick

    John Frakes

